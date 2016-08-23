The Lunch, for ovarian cancer

The Lunch, a biennial event to raise funds and awareness for Ovarian Cancer Canada, is Sept. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort (1155 Resort Dr., Parksville).

This is the fourth gala luncheon in Parksville, and organizer Eileen Beadle said she founded the event to create awareness about the disease while also raising funds.

There will be a lunch and silent and live auctions to bid on one-of-a-kind items.

Items include a Ken Kirkby painting, jewelry, and a Vancouver experience with a hotel stay, dinner and breakfast and an exclusive shopping trip to Holt Renfrew. There will also be Robert Held vases specially made for the event.

The last lunch, in 2014, raised more than $27,000 with all proceeds going to Ovarian Cancer Canada.

Tickets to the event are $100 per person, a portion of which will be tax receipted.

Beadle said she’s hoping to raise up to $30,000.

— NEWS Staff