Wood carving in Bowser stops traffic

Howard Lobb, left, and Oscar Moria during the Bowser Carving Festival on Aug. 13 outside of the Crown and Anchor Pub in Qualicum Bay. - Lauren Collins photo
Oscar Moria said he hopes to fill the whole town up with wood carvings.

The fourth annual Bowser Carving Festival was Aug. 12-14. Four carvers, Moria, Dan Richey, Howard Lobb and Jerry Strelioff got to work outside of the Crown and Anchor Pub.

Moria, who is based in Qualicum Bay, said the carvers are from Nanaimo and Campbell River.

“We all carve together, so we’re buddies.”

Richey said the reaction from the public was good.

“They’re lost for words,” Richey said. “They see a log to start with then at the end of the day it’s art.”

Moria said he wants to work over the winter months on a plan for an event like this in Qualicum Beach.

“If we can get local businesses here to support this, then there’s a lot of businesses in Qualicum Beach that would help.”

