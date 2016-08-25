Bowser chess tournement

Participants in the Bowser Builders Supply Chess Tournament in the Bowser Legion Aug. 14.

The eighth Bowser Builders Supply Chess Tournament in the Bowser Legion hall ran successfully on Sunday, August 14 with the best participation ever (22 registered) attended by some of the best chess players in British Columbia.

The top overall score was a tie between 13-year-old Joshua Doknjas of Surrey and Ian Martinovsky of Comox.

The tie was broken in a five-minute blitz round. Doknjas won the round and first place in the tournament only when Martinovsky’s clock ran out.

Martinovsky had to settle for second place, but was not bitter about the much younger Doknjas boy taking top position.

Doknjas’ mother, Victoria Jung-Doknjas won the ladies title and the youngest of the Doknjas boys, Neil, tied with Patrick Huang of Victoria for the junior prize. Both of the juniors were given a prize.

The Doknjas family, including the eldest son John, a previous B.C. provincial champion and father Dave came to Bowser directly from Windsor, Ontario where they competed successfully in the North American Junior Championship.

— Submitted by Robert McFetridge