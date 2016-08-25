Cadet summer training

Cadet Samuel Jacobsen, from 893 Beaufort Royal Canadian Air Cadets, works on the construction of an aircraft wing as part of his Basic Aviation Technology and Aerospace Course.

Cadet Samuel Jacobsen, age 13, from the 893 Beaufort Royal Canadian Air Cadets (RCACS) in Parksville worked on the construction of an aircraft wing as part of his Basic Aviation Technology and Aerospace Course (BATAC).

Cadet Flight Corporal Jacobsen is spending three weeks of his summer at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre near Victoria taking a course that ranges from watching the rings of Saturn through a telescope to touring the Fleet Maintenance Facility at CFB Esquimalt.

“We get to learn about rockets and aircraft,” Samuel said. “It is interesting how they are used in the same way — sort of but also in a different way.” He smiled, “I love learning stuff here, they make it so much fun!”

Jacobsen, who attends Ballenas Secondary School, has been a cadet for three years. In his spare time, he enjoys the outdoors by mountain biking and hiking and he’s very enthusiastic about cadets.

“Most of the experiences you get in cadets you can’t get anywhere else and they are neat and cool. It is a great way to find a career in life!” he said.

More than 3,400 sea, army and air cadets are participating in summer training activities across B.C. this summer and even more across the prairie region. Other cadets have had the opportunity to travel across the country and even overseas. To find out more about the cadet program visit www.cadets.ca or follow us on Twitter @BC_Cadets.

— Submitted by Captain Angela Sargent