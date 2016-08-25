  • Connect with Us

Fire and Forge at Parksville Museum

STOP AND STARE: Lisa Christensen and Harold Christensen-Drury watching Dan Krystalowich demonstrating horse hair pottery firings at Fire and Forge at the Parksville Museum on Aug. 19. - Lauren Collins photo
— image credit: Lauren Collins photo
