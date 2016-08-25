- Home
Vancouver Island Tribute Festival donation to Canadian Cancer Society
THE TOTAL IS... Committee members from the Vancouver Island Tribute Festival presented a cheque of $6,409.82 to the Canadian Cancer Society from funds raised during the three-day festival back in May. The festival committee donated $1,000 more than last year and has donated more than $17,000 over the last three years.
