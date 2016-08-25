Parksville Qualicum Beach artists can sign up for ArtStarts program

The Arts Integration Learning Lab is a professional development experience for artists of all disciplines, designed to build their capacity and position them to work alongside educators in schools. This event offers a series of five practical, experiential learning workshops taking place in Nanaimo, from Nov. 14-18. Professional artists living throughout the Island are invited to apply by Sept. 30 at www.artstarts.com/infusion.

The cost for artists selected to participate in the Arts Integration Learning Lab will be subsidized and covers tuition, program materials and lunch. A subsidy for accommodation is also available. This opportunity is made possible through funding support from BC Arts Council and the Government of British Columbia’s Creative Futures program.

The Arts Integration Learning Lab is presented by ArtStarts in Schools, a not-for-profit organization that provides innovative arts programs for young people, practical resources for teachers and artists, and leadership in advocacy for arts in education. ArtStarts regularly offers Infusion professional development opportunities for artists and teachers interested in bringing the arts and arts integration into schools across B.C.

— Submitted by ArtStarts