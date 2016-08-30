Solo, group exhibits at the MAC in Parksville

Debra Kuzbik’s work will be on display at the MAC for the month of September.

In September, the McMillan Arts Centre will be showcasing three separate solo and group exhibits.

Jenn Williamson is an abstract impressionist painter. Williamson said rather than create a literal image, she seeks to capture a feeling or experience which allows the viewer to discover something personal and meaningful to them.

For more information on Williamson, visit www.jennwilliamson.com.

Williamson, whose studio is located in Langley, will also be conducting a two-day workshop Intuitive Painting — Finding Your Voice on Sept. 11 and 12. For more information on the workshop, visit www.mcmillanartscentre.com.

For the second exhibit, Debra Kuzbik is presenting A New York State of Mind, a mixed-media photography. Kuzbik said that since 1999, she has travelled to New York City every year or two.

“The energy, vibrancy, art and diversity of the city resonate deeply with me. I also like the grit, the grunge and the edgy street life. Like plugging into a giant socket, New York recharges my creative batteries every time I visit,” Kuzbik said.

For the exhibit at the MAC, Kuzbik said she decided to combine photographic transfer with abstract acrylic painted backgrounds in an attempt to portray the contemporary urban experience of New York City.

For more information on Kuzbik, visit debrakuzbik.com.

The third exhibit, is the Nancy Day group show. The show, Tertiary Colours: A Celebration of Summer is blooming with the colour and energy of the season.

Day, who is based in Parksville, usually works with acrylic on canvas, but sometimes she will also use oils or pastels.

For more information on Day, visit www.nancyday.com.

The exhibits will be up at the MAC for all of September.

The opening reception is Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m. at the MAC (133 McMillan St., Parksville.)

— Submitted by the MAC