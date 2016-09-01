  • Connect with Us

Community

Kids get a tour of the Village Theatre

  • by  Lauren Collins - Parksville Qualicum Beach News
  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 8:00 AM
A TRIP BACKSTAGE: A group of youngsters got a tour of the Village Theatre during an open house on Aug. 27. ECHO Players members took people on a tour of the theatre, which is already being set up for its next production, The Cocktail Hour. - Lauren Collins photo
A TRIP BACKSTAGE: A group of youngsters got a tour of the Village Theatre during an open house on Aug. 27. ECHO Players members took people on a tour of the theatre, which is already being set up for its next production, The Cocktail Hour.
— image credit: Lauren Collins photo
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event