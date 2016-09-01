- Home
Community
Kids get a tour of the Village Theatre
A TRIP BACKSTAGE: A group of youngsters got a tour of the Village Theatre during an open house on Aug. 27. ECHO Players members took people on a tour of the theatre, which is already being set up for its next production, The Cocktail Hour.
