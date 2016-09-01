  • Connect with Us

SongShine Vancouver Island on again for another 10 weeks

  posted Sep 1, 2016 at 8:00 AM

SongShine Vancouver Island is back for another 10 weeks.

SongShine Vancouver Island provides accessible arts in healthcare classes for persons whose speech has been compromised by Parkinson’s disease, stroke, other neurological disorders and/or aging

SongShine offers vocal exercises and group singing to strengthen voices; body awareness, relaxation and breathing exercises; drama activities to spark imagination and encourage emotional expression and opportunities to build community, create connection and lift spirits.

Classes run Wednesdays starting Sept. 7 from 2-3 p.m. at Our Saviour Lutheran Church (795 W. Island Hwy., Parksville.). It’s $100 for the 10 weeks and caregivers attend for free.

For more information or to register, visit www.songshinevi.org or call Hugh Yardley at 250-927-2452.

— Submitted by SongShine VI

