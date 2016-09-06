Adult classes at the MAC starting in September

The MAC is offering classes for adults in the next few months.

First up is Zentangle: Rennaissance Treasures with Rhonda Roy on Friday, Sept. 9 from 1-4 p.m.

The class is Rennaissance Chiaroscuro drawing technique meets 21st century zentangle.

For more information, e-mail rhonda@tanglinglife.com.

Tuesdays on Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 8 from 6-8 p.m. is Refine Your Writing Workshop for Women with Glenna Mageau.

Refine Your Writing Workshop for Women is the place where you will learn to add depth, colour and imagery to your writing, to make it stand out for the reader.

The cost for the three classes is $67 which is the early bird price. After Sept. 11, it’s $82. One class is $32. Classes are at the McMillan Arts Centre (133 McMillan St., Parksville).

Mageau will also be teaching the Write Workshop for Women on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MAC.

The Write Workshop for Women is an opportunity to explore writing in a safe, learning and sharing environment.

The cost for the class is $67, which is the early bird price. After Sept. 11, it’s $82.

To register, contact author@glennamageua.com or call 250-927-7963. For more information, visit www.glennamageau.com.

— Submitted by the MAC