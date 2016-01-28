Parksville's MAC opening reception this weekend

This Saturday is the opening reception for the McMillan Arts Centre’s September exhibit.

This month’s exhibit features work from artists; Jenn Williamson, an abstract impressionist painter; Debra Kuzbik with a New York City-themed display of images of photographic transfer with abstract acrylic painted backgrounds; and group exhibit Tertiary Colours: A Celebration of Summer featuring work from Parksville artist Nancy Day.

The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m. at the MAC (133 McMillan St., Parksville). The work will be hanging for the rest of the month.

— NEWS Staff