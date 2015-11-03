DeCosmos Fine Arts Society gets a new president

Susan Rogers is the newest president of the DeCosmos Fine Arts Society which is going into its 51st year.

DeCosmos Fine Arts Society’s newest president says she hopes to keep the members inspired.

Susan Rogers, the president of the society for the next two years, joined DeCosmos six years ago.

“I tried to join before I retired, but I just couldn’t balance work and that too, so I said I’ll come back when I retire,” Rogers said. “A lot of people have come to us after they’ve retired. It’s something that they can spend a little more time on and they want to start experimenting with their art skills.”

The past two years, Rogers has spent as vice-president of the society, and in two years time she will be sitting as the past-president.

“It’s just so we can try and keep everything co-ordinated and flowing,” Rogers said of the society, which is now going into its 51st year.

“It’s kind of remarkable for a group to keep going. We do have a responsibility, I think, to keep everybody happy and give them what they want,” Rogers said. “Our group has a legacy in the community for inspiring new artists as well as accomplished ones.”

DeCosmos Fine Arts Society celebrated the milestone during their annual show at the McMillan Arts Centre in June. The group organized a scrapbook as well as a 50-piece exhibit of painted six-by-six inch canvases with a common theme of gold — which is the golden anniversary.

Rogers said DeCosmos has close to 100 members and they come from Bowser to Nanaimo.

DeCosmos meets every third Thursday of the month with a demo artist, and Rogers said new members are always welcome. Membership is $25 for September to June or $5 for guests.

Rogers said she’s looking to get new members, and new ideas, for the society.

“Every new member brings their own message,” Rogers said.

She said she hopes to get some new demo artists this year, in an effort to create stimulus within the group. She added that it helps to keep everybody inspired.

“What I found when I came to the group,” Rogers said. “There might have been (demo) artists working in a medium I wasn’t really interested in, but it doesn’t matter what medium they’re working in, you get something out of every demo.”

Rogers said it encourages the artists to go home and try the new techniques.

“That’s the key to keeping everybody inspired.”

The first demo of the year is Sept. 15 with silk painter Maureen Walker.

Rogers said her preferred medium is watercolour. She said during her time at Malaspina College (now Vancouver Island University), she had to learn to do everything.

“We had to work in acrylics and oils and everything, but watercolours are my favourite.”

During her time at college, Rogers said she took an interior design course.

“I’ve always been interested in doing art and watching mom was very inspiring,” said Rogers. She added that she now uses her mom’s art box for her paints and supplies.