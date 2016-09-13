First DeCosmos meeting of the 2016/17 year in Parksville

Shoes on the Shelf by Maureen Walker.

The first meeting of DeCosmos Fine Arts Society’s 51st year is Thursday, Sept. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the McMillan Arts Centre (133 McMillan St., Parksville).

The demo artist is Maureen Walker, a silk painter. Members and non-members are invited to attend her demonstration which will begin at 1:45 p.m. There will be a $5 fee to non-members for this event.

Walker was a resident artist at The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre in Qualicum Beach for five years.

She has been teaching silk painting workshops, together with classes in composition, colour theory and abstraction since 1999.

For more info on Walker, visit www.maureenwalkerarts.com

— Submitted by DeCosmos