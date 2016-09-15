  • Connect with Us

Qualicum Beach author releases new book

  • by  Qualicum Beach
  • Qualicum Beach posted Sep 15, 2016 at 9:00 AM
A new collection of stories from veterans titled My Favourite Veterans: True Stories From World War Two’s Hometown Heroes has been released by author Elinor Florence, who lives in Qualicum Beach.

Florence began interviewing veterans 10 years ago during the research for her wartime novel Bird’s Eye View.

“The 28 stories included in my book are the ones that have the most personal meaning for me. I decided to call it My Favourite Veterans because that’s what it is: a collection of my favourite stories about my favourite people.”

To purchase the book, email Elinor at elinor1@telus.net or call her at 250-342-1621. She will be in Qualicum Beach until Oct. 1 and will sign the book for readers. After that, Florence can mail a signed copy. People can also order the book online from Amazon.

For more information or to read Wartime Wednesdays, visit Elinor’s website: www.elinorflorence.com.

— Submitted by Elinor Florence

