Tea party for Nanaimo Hospital Auxiliary in Nanoose Bay

The Nanaimo Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a tea party featuring a “fashion show of clothing from bygone days.”

Goldie Sankovich, second vice-president of the auxiliary, said she and the first vice-president were talking about ways to get people together to raise money for the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. She said they came up with an idea for a tea party.

“We would like as many people as we can get,” Sankovic said. She added that they have about 200 tickets on sale.

Guests are encouraged to come in their finest retro attire. There will also be a display of vintage cars, courtesy of the Old English Car Club of Nanaimo, outside of the community centre.

The tea party is Sept. 24 at Nanoose Place Community Centre (2925 Northwest Bay Rd.) from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can only be purchased in advance until Sept. 17 from the following locations: Nanoose Bay Medical Centre Pharmacy, Parksville Coastal Credit Union, the Auxiliary Thrift Store and the Nanaimo Regional Hospital Gift Shop.

Sankovic said the auxiliary has more than 200 volunteers, but they are looking for more. To find out about volunteering, visit the thrift shop or the gift shop.

All proceed will go to the NRGH for patient care and comfort items, such as blankets, portable beds and x-ray machines.

— NEWS Staff