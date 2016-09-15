Knox United Church annual fall fair in Parksville

This year, the 12th annual Knox United Church Fall Fair will be held on Sept. 17 on the church grounds at 345 Pym Street in Parksville.

The fair has come to be a highly anticipated community event, which brings together thousands of people from the Parksville Qualiucm Beach area for a day of fun, friendship, food, entertainment and some amazing shopping. It is the largest event put on by Knox Church each year.

It is now in its final stages of planning and preparation as more than 100 volunteers have been working to get everything ready for Saturday.

From 7:30-10 a.m., there will be a breakfast of pancakes, sausages, juice, fair trade coffee and muffins. From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be an outdoor concession for a barbecue lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and a vegetarian option. For an extra treat, the outdoor shortcake tea will open at 10 a.m. Popcorn and DQ Dilly Bars will be available for sale throughout the day.

Both the outdoor and indoor sales open at 8 a.m.

For months now, friends, neighbours, families and Knox members have been gathering and donating a multitude of items to be sold at the fair.

The huge garage sale, consisting of a wide variety of assorted, miscellaneous, household collectibles and treasures, plus small furniture, sports equipment, women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories, linens, books, kid’s clothing, toys, Christmas decorations and crafts will all be available at incredible bargain prices.

The silent auction always offers unique and exciting items to bid on and the ever-popular Quality Corner, plant sale, home baking and cookie walk are all back by popular demand. There will be a number of performers who will provide some live entertainment throughout the day.

The kid zone will offer free children’s activities full of fun and surprises throughout the day.

There will be free shuttle service from Ballenas Secondary School and free on-site parking is available for those with handicapped parking signs and parents with children requiring car seats.

Knox strives to be an environmentally-friendly facility. We serve only free trade coffee and do not provide bottled water at church functions. In the same eco-friendly spirit, we ask that people bring their own shopping bags if possible. We also strive to be a scent-free facility and cooperation is most appreciated.

— Submitted by Knox

United Church