CD release at the MAC in Parksville

The MAC will be hosting a CD release event celebrating the music of two film composers — Ennio Morricone and Henry Mancini — with Tony Foster’s creative arrangements of classics such as Theme From The Pink Panther, Love Theme From Cinema Paradiso, as well as some lesser-known melodies.

With the release of this new recording, pianist and composer Foster interprets and arranges nine compositions by these two composers. The music is adapted for the jazz piano trio format, and also includes one of Foster’s own compositions entitled Mr. Mancini, a tribute to Henry Mancini.

The recording features Foster at the piano, accompanied by drummer Joe Poole and bassist Nate Parker, who will both join Foster on the stage for this MAC performance.

These melodies include extremely well-known song, as well as those which Foster feels are powerful but maybe not as widely recognized as some of the other film themes.

The concert is Friday,

Aug. 19. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 or $12 for OCAC members. Tickets are available at the MAC (133 McMillan St., Parksville), online at www.mcmillanartscentre.com or at Cranky Dog Music (154 Morison Ave., Parksville). Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information about the show, visit the MAC’s website or call 250-248-8185.

— Submitted by the MAC