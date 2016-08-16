Drama performance at the MAC in Parksville this Saturday

Yellow Point Drama Group presents a night of scenes from classic British plays at the MAC

The Kingfisher by Douglas Home is a romantic comedy about two people brought together after 40 years by the death of a spouse. Can they rekindle the spark that existed long ago, or will it be doused after time and jealousy takes its ugly toll?

Home by David Storey is a tale of two men, trapped by their circumstances, but still looking to escape through their imagination and somewhat suspect memories.

The performances star Barbara Metcalf, Gordon McInnis, Ted Girard and Barrie Baker and is directed by Brian March.

The group will be performing at the McMillan Arts Centre (133 McMillan St., Parksville) Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 at the door or through their online box office at www.mcmillanartscentre.com. There is limited seating.

— Submitted by the MAC