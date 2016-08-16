- Home
Entertainment
Jon Middleton at Realm Food Co. in Parksville
Musician and songwriter Jon Middleton is coming to Realm Food Co.
Middleton, who’s from Victoria, is also part of the group Jon and Roy.
Middleton will be at Realm Food Co. on Aug. 21. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner following. Tickets are $20 (food not included).
For more information on Middleton, visit www.jonmiddleton.bandcamp.com.
— NEWS Staff
