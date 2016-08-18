Parksville and Qualicum Beach filmed Hallmark series premiering this Thursday

Chesapeake Shores crews filming outside the old chamber of commerce building on Second Avenue in Qualicum Beach.

The locally-filmed TV series Chespeake Shores will be premiering on the W Network on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Chesapeake Shores will be airing weekly for 9 weeks starting with the pilot movie which was filmed in the Lower Mainland.

Chesapeake Shores is set in a beach town on the Maryland coast and follows Abby O’brien (Meghan Ory) who returns home after living in New York City to help her younger sister with the financials of her work-in-progess B&B.

Chesapeake Shores follows the O’brien family in the small town.

The show is based on the novels of the same name by Sherryl Woods.

Film crews spent the past few months filming in places such as Community Park and St. Anne’s Church in Parksville and Second Avenue and Milner Gardens in Qualicum Beach.

To find out which channel the show is premiering on visit, http://www.wnetwork.com/channel-finder.

— NEWS Staff