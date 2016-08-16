Coco Jafro performing at Errington War Memorial Hall

Head over to the Errington War Memorial Hall on Saturday and dance to the Afro beats of Coco Jafro.

Vancouver-based Coco Jafro will be performing at the Errington War Memorial Hall on Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. The concert will follow the Hi Neighbour Day festivities on Saturday.

Group member Chris Couto said their music is a mix of latin, Afro beats, soul and funk.

“The music makes people want to move,” Couto said. “Come ready to dance.”

Couto added that this is Coco Jafro’s first time performing in Errington.

Tickets are $15 at the Errington General Store (1544 Grafton Ave.), Cranky Dog Music (154 Morison Ave., Parksville) and Heaven on Earth (149 W Second Ave., Qualicum Beach).