Entertainment
Errington World Music Youth Camp recital tomorrow night
GET UP AND DANCE: Marco Castrucci conducting students in the samba percussion as part of World Music Youth Camp at the Errington War Memorial Hall during their dress rehearsal on Aug. 12. The week two students, a group with previous experience at the camp, will be having their recital at the Errington War Memorial Hall on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Afterwards several instructors from the Youth World Music Summer Camp will join Kumbana Marimba for a concert and dance. Admission for the event is by donation.
