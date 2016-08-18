Fundraiser, dance for the MAC in Parksville

Oceanside Community Arts Council president Heidi Abbott, left, Rhonda Roy and John Beekman with tickets for the upcoming fundraiser Rock Around the MAC on Sept. 10. The fundraiser/dance will have live music by Eddie and the Funk, which has band members from the OCAC board and the MAC’s executive director.

Get ready for the first — and hopefully annual — Rock Around the MAC.

Saturday, Sept. 10 the Oceanside Community Arts Council is hosting a fundraiser and dance at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre at 8 p.m. All proceeds will go toward the McMillan Arts Centre.

Music will be provided by Eddie and the Funk featuring classics from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

OCAC president Heidi Abbott said the evening will be fun for people who enjoy going out and listening to danceable music.

Abbott said one of the OCAC board members, Cam MacLean and the MAC executive director Jennifer Bate is in the band.

Jon Beekman said they haven’t put a total on how much they hope to raise.

I think for us, because it’s our first event of this size, I think for us any money raised is a good amount,” said Beekman who is on the MAC fundraising and transitional management committees.

Beekman added that he thinks this event will be the start of some regular fundraising for the board.

Abbott said there’s lots of things the money could be used for such as improving lighting and sound, signage and making some areas more accessible.

“There’s a whole realm of ideas,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the limited amount of grant money and the revenue generation of the MAC is still not enough every year to keep it up and open and running.

“The management committee that looks after the MAC, is looking at ideas to sort of take that pressure off and, of course, fundraising is one thing to look at,” Abbott said.

Jon Beekman said that since the MAC is a non-profit organization, they depend mostly on grants and fundraising.

“That’s our livelihood to keep programs going and promote events in Parksville Qualicum area,” Beekman said. “Grants are getting harder and harder for us to find and obtain and we’re trying to be self-sufficient all by ourselves in terms of operating for the community.”

Chair of the management committee Rhonda Roy said they hope the fundraiser helps to make people more aware of the MAC and what it has to offer.

“Lots of people don’t even really know where it is or what we’re about, so hopefully this will raise our profile as well,” said Roy, adding that the MAC is becoming a very busy place.

Tickets for Rock Around the MAC, which are $20, are already on sale. To purchase tickets, visit the MAC office (133 McMillan St., Parksville), Cranky Dog Music (154 Morison Ave., Parksville) or go to the online box office at www.mcmillanartscentre.com.