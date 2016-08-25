Live music at Smoke 'N Water

Zulu Panda, an indie-rock group, will be performing at Smoke ’N Water (1600 Strougler Rd., Nanoose Bay) tonight at 5 p.m. Zulu Panda is led by Wesley David Scott who grew up on the Island.

The Glen Foster Duo will be playing classic rock ’n roll standards as well as their own original brand of indie-roots at the restaurant on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Seacruze, playing the best of jazz, latin, pop and rock, will be performing at Smoke ’N Water this Saturday at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.smokenwater.com or call 250-468-7192.

— NEWS Staff/Zulu Panda/Seacruze