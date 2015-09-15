Errington concert series 2016/17 lineup announced

PK Tessmann is the first show of Errington War Memorial Hall’s 2016/17 season. She will be performing Sept. 16

The lineup for the 2016/17 Errington War Memorial Hall concert series has been announced.

This season, some performances will have an opening act for the headlining artist.

The first show is PK Tessmann on Sept. 16. Scott Jacobs will be opening the show. Blues guitar and rocker WiL is performing Sept. 30.

Globally-inspired roots group The Bills is playing Oct. 15. There is an all-ages Halloween dance with Locarno on Oct. 28.

Peter Katz, a Juno-nominated singer-songwriter, is at the hall on Nov. 12. On Nov. 25, there is another all-ages dance with afro-latin dance band Mazacote.

Dec. 9 is singer, songwriter and storyteller Danny Michel.

There is another all-ages dance on Jan. 14 with No Sinner playing powerhouse rocking blues. On Jan. 27 is Blue Moon Marquee, a gypsy blues band, with opening act John Hamel.

March 11 is Europe’s Mehmet Polat Trio with an afternoon workshop as well. On March 25, is an all-ages dance with Adham Shaikh, a music producer, composer, sound designer and DJ who fuses electronic sounds with global music.

On April 8, there is a gypsy cabaret with Cari Burdett. April 29 is Deck, a play, starring Lucas Myers.

May 13 is Stephen Fearing touring his CD Between Hurricanes. Bev Finch will be opening the show. The final concert of the season is The Lion The Bear The Fox, a folk-rock group, on May 26. Parksville duo the Westerly Sisters will be opening the show.

For more information, visit www.erringtonhall.ca.

Tickets are available for the PK Tessmann show at Errington General Store, Cranky Dog Music in Parksville and Heaven on Earth in Qualicum Beach.

— NEWS Staff