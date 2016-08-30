Hoping to create scholarship for Parksville Qualicum Beach music students

The Canadian Guitar Quartet is performing at Knox United Church on Jan. 23, 2017. The quartet debuted in 1999 and has toured throughout Europe, North and South America.

David Douglas is hoping to create a scholarship fund through Oceanside Classical Concerts.

In order for that to happen, the Oceanside Classical Concerts (OCC) needed to become a society — which it did on July 19.

Douglas, who is the artistic director and president of the OCC, said it became his plan along the way to become a not-for-profit.

Douglas said in the the first season, the OCC sold more tickets than they originally thought they would and in the second year, they sold even more.

“What do we do with surpluses in a non-profit? I thought the best thing to do was fund bursaries and scholarships for music students in the Oceanside area,” Douglas said. “That’s why we went forward into the not-for-profit society so we could do that.”

Douglas added that the society will be moving forward slowly on this, so they can make sure they’ll be able to afford to donate every year. He added that he wanted to make this an annual donation.

“We’re not a wealthy organization, we just have a little extra . . . a little extra can go a long way,” Douglas said.

The whole idea about the OCC, Douglas said is music appreciation and the community bringing music to the community.

Douglas said the society is going to spend some time in discussions, talking to the education community here such as the high schools and Vancouver Island University. He added they want to find out what will be the best fit for them.

“In that spirit, we want to do something moving forward for the community as a whole, so the students who have musical abilities will be helped along the way,” Douglas said.

The third season for the OCC is starting Oct. 19 with the Poulenc Trio and Friends and Douglas said there will be a special guest at the show.

The Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon will be at the first show of the 2016/17 season. Douglas said he sent a letter asking if Guichon would like to attend, and Douglas received a letter in return stating that she would be at the Poulenc Trio and Friends show.

“I think it would add dignity and help celebrate our incorporation,” said Douglas, adding that it’s an honour after just two seasons.

The following three concerts are Andre Laplante on Nov. 21, Canadian Guitar Quartet on Jan. 23, 2017 and Gleusteen and Ordronneau with John Avison Chamber Orchestra on March 11, 2017. All concerts are held at Knox United Church.

As of Aug. 27, there will still 10 subscriptions left. To purchase a subscription, visit www.oceansideclassicalconcerts.ca or visit the McMillan Arts Centre (133 McMillan St., Parksville).