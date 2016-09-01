Lazy Mike and the Rockin' Recliners CD release

Lazy Mike and the Rockin’ Recliners are back with their fourth album.

The band will be hosting a CD release for Workin’ Man at the Shady Rest (3109 W. Island Hwy., Qualicum Beach). The CD release is Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

Mike Mallon (AKA) Lazy Mike said the Shady Rest has been one of the band’s regular spots to perform for the past few years.

Band members include Mallon on vocals and harmonica, Carson “McKinley Slim” Mallon on guitar and vocals, Brian Whitty on bass and vocals and Evan Matthiesen on drums and vocals.

— Submitted by Mike Mallon