- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Entertainment
Lazy Mike and the Rockin' Recliners CD release
Lazy Mike and the Rockin’ Recliners are back with their fourth album.
The band will be hosting a CD release for Workin’ Man at the Shady Rest (3109 W. Island Hwy., Qualicum Beach). The CD release is Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.
Mike Mallon (AKA) Lazy Mike said the Shady Rest has been one of the band’s regular spots to perform for the past few years.
Band members include Mallon on vocals and harmonica, Carson “McKinley Slim” Mallon on guitar and vocals, Brian Whitty on bass and vocals and Evan Matthiesen on drums and vocals.
— Submitted by Mike Mallon
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.