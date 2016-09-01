  • Connect with Us

Cancelled: Rock Around the MAC

The Rock Around the MAC fundraiser scheduled for Sept. 10 at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances until further notice.

Ticket holders may contact the MAC box office at 250-248-8185 for a refund.

— Submitted by the MAC

