Fall lineup announced for Music On Sunday

The fall lineup for the The Old Schoolhouse’s Music on Sunday has been announced.

The first show of the season is the Miguelito Valdes Quartet, a jazz group, on Sept. 18. The group includes Miguelito Valdes on trumpet, Ron Hadley on piano, Ross Macdonald on bass and Kelby MacNayr on drums.

Sept. 25 is Genevieve and The Wild Sundays with original folk-roots and old-time country music, incorporating bluegrass rhythms, Americana and pop.

Clarinetists Paul Roe, who is from Ireland, and Patricia Kostek and pianist Charlotte Hale will be giving a classical performance on Oct. 2.

Oct. 16 is Cornucopia: A Musical Celebration of Autumn, which is part of the 12th annual Harvest of Music, is a multi-genre show.

The Continuum Consort which includes Emily Nagelbach on flute, Tatiana Kostour on violin and Douglas Hensley on guitar are performing on Oct. 23. The Victoria-based musicians will be playing a program of music by Mozart.

Oleg Pokhanovski and Scott Meek will be performing a program of violin and piano transcriptions of work by Bach, Mozart, Prokofiev and more on Oct. 30.

English pianist James Brawn will be playing works by Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt on Nov. 6.

Victoria-based West My Friend will be playing an acoustic blend of four-part harmonies on Nov. 13. The band features vocals with arrangements of bass, guitar, mandolin, and accordion, drawing from jazz, classical, folk and pop influences.

Nov. 20, cellist Lee Duckles and pianist Alexandria Le will be performing a program of compositions by Rachmaninoff, Dvorak and Shostakovich.

Two members of the Vancouver Opera, mezzo-soprano Barbara Towell and pianist Tina Chang, bring an afternoon of musical humour on Nov. 27 with their show Miss Manners on Music about real letters written to Miss Manners about concert etiquette.

The final show of the season is piano duo, Four Hands One Piano, featuring Scott Meek and Clare Yuan on Dec. 4. The husband and wife duo will perform a diverse spectrum of holiday music.

All concerts are on Sundays from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at TOSH (122 Fern Rd., Qualicum Beach). Admission is $15 for members and $18 for non-members.

There’s a special full-season subscription package for $175 for 14 concerts which includes 11 Music on Sunday concerts and three Harvest of Music Festival (Oct. 14-16) concerts. The package needs to be purchased before the first concert on Sept. 18.

For more information, visit www.theoldschoolhouse.org or call 250-752-6133.

— NEWS Staff