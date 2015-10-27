Duelling Pianos coming to Qualicum Beach

Van Walraven is one half of the Duelling Pianos show coming to Qualicum Beach on Sept. 16.

There is going to be a duel in Qualicum Beach — duelling pianos that is.

The Qualicum Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced a new fundraiser event Duelling Pianos on Sept. 16 at Thalassa Restaurant (469 Memorial Ave., Qualicum Beach). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $40. A no host bar and food menu will be available.

Tickets are available from Thalassa Restaurant, the Qualicum Beach Chamber of Commerce, or from chamber of commerce board members.

Duelling Pianos has been a popular event in Las Vegas, and this event will have an emphasis on fun, according to co-organizer and vice-chair of the camber of commerce Jim Lynch.

Lynch said the chamber is always looking for ways to freshen up what they do in terms of fundraising.

“We’re hoping it will turn into a major fundraiser,” Lynch said.

Lynch said he’s never been to a duelling pianos show, but he said he’s heard nothing but good things.

The duelling pianists are Lark Knowles and Van Walraven.

Knowles’ style of performing is to engage and make each person in the room feel like they are sitting at the piano with her.

Knowles has a wide variety of songs from today’s Top 40 to the hits of the years past and a repertoire that ranges from Broadway to Beyoncé.

Walraven is one of the originators of the duelling pianos entertainment concept. For more than 20 years, he has performed his shows worldwide at charity events and on cruise ships around the globe.

Walraven has more than 45 years of experience as a classic pianist. He sings everything from the Rat Pack to the Brat Pack to today’s hits. Walraven has developed a repertoire of more than 2,000 songs ranging from rock to Bach.

Funds raised at this event will benefit community grants and the Kwalikum Secondary School scholarship fund. For more information, call 250-752-0960, or drop into the Qualicum Beach Visitor Centre (2711 Island Hwy.) to pick up your tickets in person.

— NEWS Staff/QB Chamber of Commerce