Book launch at the legion in Parksville

Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Mt. Arrowsmith Branch 49 is a free presentation by Whitey Bernard and Gary Doi on Doi’s latest book In The Moment.

“In essence, this is really an opportunity for people to come and meet Whitey Bernard, the little boy in the photo in 1940,” Doi said, referring to the famous “Wait for me, Daddy” photo captured by The Province photographer Claude P. Dettloff on Oct. 1, 1940 in New Westminster.

“Whitey will be telling his story about what life was like in that time, what it was like after his dad returned home, the impact on his family and his reflections,” Doi said.

Along with Bernard’s story, Doi said he will also be sharing some insights into the book.

Doi said the presentation will be about 50 minutes with a five-minute video and a question-and-answer period afterward.

This is Doi’s fourth anthology for charity and he said In The Moment took about a year to assemble the 26 stories.

In The Moment is an anthology about ordinary people sharing their passion for life and living.

“Stories of what I call “real life stories” of life and living,” Doi said. “While not all the stories are as prominent as Whitey Bernard, there are many stories of small moments in life.”

Doi said some of these moments are not always public or don’t make headlines, but they can affect people’s lives.

“But both can be equally important, particularly if one is paying attention,” Doi said.

The presentation is at 2 p.m. at the legion (146 Hirst Ave., Parksville). There will be a lunch at 1 p.m. for $15. Purchase tickets before Sept. 13 from the legion or call 250-248-5633.

Proceeds from the book will go toward Children’s Wish Foundation which helps Canadian children, families and communities by granting the favourite wish of a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

— NEWS Staff