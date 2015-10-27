Final organ recital series in Qualicum Beach

Jenny Vincent will be playing a three-part organ concert series at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in Qualicum Beach starting Aug. 30.

The final show of the three-part organ series at St. Mark’s Anglican Church is Tuesday.

The third and final week (Sept. 13), Jenny Vincent said, will feature music from Southern Europe such as Spain, France and Italy which will have music from Vivaldi and several French composers such as Messiaen and Langlais.

Vincent, who started the concerts at the end of August, said the organ recital series was a way to introduce people in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area to the organ.

On Sept. 6, Vincent announced that she has plans to start a regular organ recital series, which will also include choir and other instruments, on an annual basis.

The final show is Sept. 13 at 12:15 p.m. at St. Mark’s (138 Hoylake Rd.) in Qualicum Beach.

— NEWS Staff