French singing group looking for members

Nous Chantons, a local French singing group, is looking for new members. The group sings strictly for the pleasure of it, according to Nous Chantons founder Suzanne Bernard.

“We’re not looking for good voices,” Bernard said. “We’re looking for people who have a passion for singing.”

Bernard said the group is open to people who can converse in French. All but two of the current members of Nous Chantons are native French speakers.

“It’s a time to be ourselves en Français,” Bernard said.

Nous Chantons member Danielle Peck said the singing group helps keep the language alive for them. She added that the group is like a big family.

“They’re all my sisters,” Peck said.

Nous Chantons meets once a week on Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The first meeting is Sept. 14

There’s no fee to join, except for the song book. Bernard said they have a songbook of close to 500 songs including, old French folk songs, songs from Quebec, France and other French-speaking countries.

To find out more about the group, call Bernard at 250-248-8714.

— NEWS Staff