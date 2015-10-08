Errington show part of album release tour

PK Tessmann will be peforming at Errington War Memorial Hall on Sept. 16 with opening act Scott Jacobs.

Award-winning songwriter PK Tessmann will be performing at the Errington War Memorial Hall with opening act Scott Jacobs on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is part of Tessmann’s Dear City album release tour which tells the story of Tessmann’s journey into marriage and motherhood with a collection of personal experiences. This is Tessmann’s second full-length album.

“It’s kind of been a bit of a soul-searching album,” Tessmann said. “Which is personal and scary at the same time to let people in on it.”

During her time working on the album, which was about a year, Tessmann said she had vocal issues.

“I got my voice back in the last month,” she said. “I knew it would come back eventually, but I just didn’t know when.”

Tessmann, a graduate of Capilano College’s (now Capilano University) jazz program, has recorded and performed music in classical, Celtic, jazz, pop, rock and roots genres.

Corwin Fox and Kim June Johnson, who works with Tessmann on the folk duo Little Bridges, will be joining Tessmann onstage for the show.

Opening act Jacobs is a singer, guitarist and pianist. He has played throughout Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

Jacobs has studied music at Vancouver Island University and graduated with a diploma in jazz performance.

Jacob’s acoustic set lists consists of a variety of classic hits in a number of genres, ranging from music from the early 1950s to the music of today.

Tickets are $20 and are available at Cranky Dog Music (154 Morison Ave., Parksville), Heaven on Earth (149 Second Ave., Qualicum Beach) and Errington General Store (1544 Grafton Ave.).