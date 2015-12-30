Raising money for new WOW bus

The Blue Bus Blues Barn Dance is a fundraiser to help refurbish the new WOW bus for Oceanside Building Learning Together.

Try saying this five times fast: Blue Bus Blues Barn Dance.

The Blue Bus Blues Barn Dance hosted by Oceanside Building Learning Together (OBLT) is to help raise funds to replace the soon-to-be decommissioned Words On Wheels (WOW) bus.

The Barn Dance will be at Tiger Lily Farm in Errington on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Dance the night away with live music from Gerry Barnum and M.T. Jar Blues Band. The Sand Dollars Square Dance Club will be performing as well.

Wagg said the Sand Dollars Square Dance Club will be having a demo. She said everybody can get up and learn the basics of square dancing.

Wagg said the barn dance is a good way to bring people together for a fun event.

“We want to have events that are family-friendly and community-friendly,” said Wagg, adding that it’s the focus of the OBLT.

Helen Wagg, who is on the board of directors for OBLT, said they need between $20,000 and $30,000 to help refurbish the new bus.

Wagg said OBLT had been very generously given a bus by the school district.

“We need money to refurbish the bus,” Wagg said. “We need to take it from a yellow school bus to a Words on Wheels — WOW — bus to take out into the community.”

The WOW bus is an early-learning outreach program that makes literacy mobile by travelling weekly to communities from Nanoose Bay to Bowser. The bus is operated by OBLT, a non-profit organization.

The dance is at Tiger Lily Farm (1692 Errington Rd.) from 5-9 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person and children 12 and under get in for free. Tickets are on sale at OBLT’s office at Family Place (494 Bay Ave., Parksville), online at both Munchkinlands during program hours. For more information, visit www.oblt.ca. There are also some tickets at Tiger Lily Farm (1692 Errington Rd., Errington) and at the door on the night of the dance.