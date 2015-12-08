Live music at Smoke 'N Water in Nanoose Bay

TerraZetto will be performing at Smoke ‘N Water on Sept. 16.

TerraZetto, a multi-instrumental trio, will be playing at Smoke ’N Water (1600 Strougler Rd., Nanoose Bay) on Sept. 16 from 7-11 p.m.

TerraZetto’s music has influences from across the continents with Latin, Americana, African, European and the British roots sung in French, English and Portuguese.

The group also reinvents works of artists including Fats Waller, Sonny and Cher, Stevie nicks and Eddy Vedder.

This will be the band’s first time performing at Smoke ’N Water.

Sarah Calvert will be performing at Smoke ‘N Water on Sept. 18 from 6-9 p.m.

Calvert said her music is like Blondie meets Norah Jones.

She will be touring her new CD, which includes a memoir.

— NEWS Staff