More local performers coming to Realm Food Co. in Parksville

Kyla Campbell, one of the owners of Realm Food Co. in Parksville is working to bring in more local artists to perform in the evenings.

Thursdays and Fridays from 6-8 p.m. and Sundays for brunch, Campbell said there will be local artists performing with no cover charge for guests.

Sept. 15 from 6-8 p.m. is Jesse Epp playing classical and world music. Epp will also be playing on Sept. 18 for brunch.

Sept. 16 from 6-8 p.m. is local busker Douglas, who Campbell said plays a lot of blues.

Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. is comedian Chris Gaskin. He has made appearances at the Northwest Comedy Fest and FunnyFest. Tickets are $20 for this show only and doors open at 7 p.m.

Artists can send in samples of their music to info@realmfoodco.com.

—NEWS Staff