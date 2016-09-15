- Home
Entertainment
Sand Dollars Square Dance Club will be hosting an open house in Coombs
The Sand Dollars Square Dance Club will be hosting an open house for the public. Anyone interested in learning how to square dance is invited to join us at the Bradley Centre at 975 Shearme Rd. in Coombs on Sept. 16 from 7-8 p.m.
The open house will be followed by a mainstream square dance. The public are welcome to watch the dance.
— Submitted by Sand Dollars
