The Miguelito Valdes Quartet playing in Qualicum Beach

The Miguelito Valdes Quartet, with Ron Hadley on piano, Ross Macdonald on bass and Kelby MacNayr on drums, is Sept. 18 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Admission is $18.

The kick-off for the fall season of Music On Sunday at The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre in Qualicum Beach is this weekend.

The Miguelito Valdes Quartet, with Ron Hadley on piano, Ross Macdonald on bass and Kelby MacNayr on drums, is Sept. 18 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Admission is $18.

Valdes began studying music in Cuba, his country of birth, at the age of 11 while attending music school.

Valdes participated in the award-winning recording La Rumba Soy Yo which won a Latin Grammy in 2001.

He has also played abroad with Michael Brecker, Herbie Hancock and John Patitucci. In 2005, Valdes had the opportunity of participating in the recording of the CD named Rhythms del Mundo with musicians like Sting, Coldplay, U2 and Maroon 5.

— Submitted by Ron Hadley