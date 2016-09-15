- Home
Qualicum Beach actress in play in Gabriola Island and Nanaimo
When I’m 64, which features Qualicum Beach actress Judy Hipkin, will be playing on Gabriola Island and in Nanaimo.
When I’m 64, which features Qualicum Beach actress Judy Hipkin, will be playing at the the Roxy Theatre on Gabriola Island on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. It will also be playing at the Harbour City Theatre Sept. 23-24, 30 and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.
The play follows six Vancouver Island women “of a certain age” who are experiencing the impacts of various life transitions.
To find out about tickets, visit www.westernedge.org/ticket-and-general-info.
— NEWS Staff
