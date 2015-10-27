Spoken-word performer coming to Qualicum Beach

Spoken-word performer Jem Rolls will be in Qualicum Beach on Sept. 23.

Rolls started performing spoken word in 1992 in the U.K. where he’s from. Since then, Rolls has performed his poetry in numerous cities.

He has performed in fringe festivals starting with Edinburgh. Then in 2003, Rolls did a Canadian fringe tour with stops in Montreal, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver, and he has toured every year since then.

Joyce Beaton, show organizer, said Rolls performed in the area in 2014, and this year will be bringing “a brand new story-telling spectacular about his crazy world travels: Get Lost.”

Rolls makes a living solely from performing, so no teaching, no workshops, no books, no CDs and no DVDs.

To find out about tickets, email Beaton at jabeaton@gmail.com. The show will be at the Beatons home in Qualicum Beach.

Tickets are $20 and doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

— NEWS Staff/Joyce Beaton