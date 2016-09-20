Beginner zentangle at the MAC

Rhonda Roy, a certified zentangle teacher (CZT), is hosting two beginner class at the McMillan Arts Centre (133 McMillan St., Parksville).

Zentangle is known all over the world as a meditative art process that anyone can do. Zentangle founders Rick Roberts and Maria Thomas describe it as “an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns.”

Zentangle looks like doodling, but the difference is in the process itself. By drawing strokes slowly and deliberately, the process of zentangle creates mindfulness, a sense of being in the moment very similar to meditation.

Roy said she sees zentangle as a gateway to exploring the creative side in all of us, as well as a method for calming, de-stressing, and unplugging from the cares of everyday life.

“Zentangle is accessible for everyone,” said Roy. “There are no barriers to creating miniature works of art. ”

Roy is one of more than 2,000 certified zentangle teachers in the world. She completed her training in Providence, Rhode Island in April 2016.

Two Zentangle Basics classes are scheduled at the MAC this week: Sept. 21 from 6-9 p.m. and Sept. 23 from 1-4 p.m. A follow-up class, Zentangle Beyond the Basics, will be Oct. 5 from 6-9 p.m. and again Oct. 7 from 1-4 p.m. Classes are $47.50 each, with all materials included, or both classes for $90.

To register for either or both classes, or for more information, visit www.atanglinglife.com 250-927-3251.

— Submitted by Rhonda Roy