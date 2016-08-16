QB Children’s Museum Day

Luigi Sposato gave Reece Rogers a hand splitting cedar during Children’s Museum Day 2014. This year’s free children’s day takes place this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Qualicum Beach Museum.

The Qualicum Beach Museum’s annual Children’s Museum Day is coming up this Saturday, August 20, from noon to 4 p.m.

This is the ninth annual Children’s Museum Day, making it their longest running event.

The fun-filled and educational event is run by many volunteers, generously supported by local businesses and is offered to the area’s children and families free of charge.

It is a fun, family, free event open to the public, focusing on pioneer activities and back to basics entertainment.

Activities will include everything from origami and face painting to live marimba music, pony rides and a chance to do things like Morse Code and fossil rubbing.

Stop by the museum at 587 Beach Road this Saturday afternoon in Qualicum Beach. For more information visit www.qbmuseum.ca or call 250-752-5533.