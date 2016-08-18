- Home
Metaphysical fair at Qualicum First Nation Campground
Aug. 20 and 21 at the Qualicum First Nation Campground, (just off the Island Hwy in Qualicum Bay) is Transformations: A Summer Faire.
The intent of this fair is to showcase a collection of practitioners, readers, crafters, healers and merchants, within the metaphysical realm from all over the Island.
The fair will open at noon on Saturday with a short meditation and welcome and will run until approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, it will again open with a short meditation and welcome at 10 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m.
Camping will be available for those who wish to join us for the two days (special rate of $20 for the night for basic camping). Admission is free.
— Submitted by Ingrid Taschuk
