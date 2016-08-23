Fighting animal cruelty is as easy as a walk in the park.

Animal lovers across the province are already registering and fundraising for the annual Scotiabank B.C. SPCA Paws for a Cause Walk, taking place in 30 B.C. communities this fall. There is still plenty of time to get involved by visiting www.spca.ba.ca/parksvillewalk.

The annual walk, benefiting the Parksville-Qualicum Beach and District SPCA branch, will be held in Parksville Community Park on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m. Dave Graham of 88.5 FM The Beach’s will MC the great waterfront walk, doggie games and more.

Supported by local sponsors, Used.ca, The Beach and The Lounge 99.9 FM, the event brings animal lovers and their furry friends together for a great time and good cause.

“This is the largest single event to raise funds to fight animal cruelty in B.C.,” said Krista Constantineau, B.C. SPCA manager of fundraising events. “We are overwhelmed by the participation each year — it’s so great to see thousands of people come together across the province to help B.C.’s most vulnerable animals. Our amazing supporters not only raise essential funds, the events are tons of fun for two-legged and four-legged participants.”

— B.C. SPCA