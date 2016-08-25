SOS helps men explore

David Osborn, a former District 69 school counsellor, is facilitating a Men’s Personal Growth program for the SOS starting in September.

Life takes courage. To be more courageous, simply gaining new information is not enough. We learn by doing. This is core for David Osborn, the facilitator of the new SOS Men’s Personal Growth program.

Osborn said the goals of the program include helping men to gain an understanding of their anger and conflict style, improving their communication skills and helping them develop a deeper sense of purpose.

“In my work I provide a balance of new information with practical experience while establishing an environment for men to become more assertive and compassionate with themselves and with others,” Osborn said.

It is Osborn’s extensive experience that has helped him to create a learning environment where exploration and change are possible, he explained.

He has been a school counsellor and a registered clinical counsellor (RCC) for over 25 years. Recently retired from the School District 69 (Qualicum), Osborn said he remains passionate about restorative justice, energy psychology and current brain research; and incorporating them into his programs.

It is important to the SOS (Society of Organized Services) to have a relevant program that is in touch with the issues men face today, and Osborn said he’ll achieve that by weaving his experience, practical skills and sense of humour into a practical and workable program.

The SOS offers programs when there is a need identified in the community and after the program took a hiatus for a few years, new interest in the program was recognized.

“I’m excited about this program,” said SOS counselling co-ordinator Julie Patterson. “We’ve heard from clients that they’re interested in this type of group so there’s clearly a need for it.”

The 12-session program runs from Sept. 22 to Dec. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Qualicum Commons, the former elementary school.

Subsidized by the SOS it only costs $5 per session. There is also a Women’s Personal Growth program running at the SOS in Parksville this fall, from Sept. 29 to Dec. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. To register for either program, call the SOS at 250-248-2093 ext. 225. For more information about the SOS and other fall programs for all ages visit www.sosd69.com.

