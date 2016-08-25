Farm Cycle Tour returns with new stops and experiences

Registered cyclists for the Comox Valley Farm Cycle Tour (Sept. 25) will enjoy access to some of the region’s most progressive farms and food & beverage producers; CVFarmCycleTour.com

What better way to explore and learn about the region's farms, and food and beverage producers, then on your own two wheels? The sixth annual Comox Valley Farm Cycle Tour returns this September 25 with new farms and stops ready to be discovered.

The Comox Valley Cycling Coalition partnered with Comox Valley Economic Development and Tourism, the Comox Valley Farmers Market and area farms to develop this unique cycling experience as a way to celebrate the Comox Valley’s cycling beauty and agricultural bounty, and drive increased visitation and locally produced product sales.

The event has changed and grown over the years to not only involve incredible farms, but also craft wineries, breweries and distilleries, and much more. The list of participating tour stops features 40 Knots Estate Winery, Blue Moon Farm, Winery and Ciderworx, Berry Best Organic Farm, Amara Farm, Clever Crow Hersb, Spices and Sea Salt, Coastal Black Estate Winery, Fanny Bay Oysters, Forbidden Brewing, Gladstone Brewing Co, Glen Alwin Farm, Innisfree Farm, Kehler Vegetable Co, New Spout Farm, Paradise Meadows Poultry, Royston Roasting Co, Seeds Market, Seiffert’s Farm Market, Wayward Distillation House, and Weinberg’s Good Food.

Cyclists are able to pick their pleasure and choose to visit whichever stops they wish, creating their own tour route, meaning cyclists of every level can enjoy the Tour at their own pace.

Early bird registration for $10 is available online until September 1, and local accommodation providers are offering free registration for guests who stay with them on the Farm Cycle weekend. FMI CVFarmCycleTour.com or call the Vancouver Island Visitor Centre 1-855-400-2882.

— Submitted by Comox Valley Economic Development and Tourism