Rock garden presentation in Qualicum Beach

With many new and old local gardens being of reduced size and with the new reality of droughts and water shortages, growing alpines makes sense.

The Alpine Gardeners of Central Vancouver Island (AGCVI) brings together enthusiasts and seeks to educate by having special speakers and conducting workshops.

Mike Kintgen, curator of the Alpine Collections at Denver Botanic Gardens (DBG), will be speaking on The Great Rock Gardens of Europe on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre (747 Jones Ave.).

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the presentation starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 at door and include refreshments and a ticket for a plant prize draw. There will also be extra alpine plants for sale as a fundraiser.

Kingten’s talk will be a tour of the public rock gardens he has visited in Northern Europe over the years, with a bit about the cities they are in, the history of the garden and the part of the collections that really stood out for him. The talk mainly covers Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Great Britain and France.

— Submitted by AGCVI