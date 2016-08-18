Young girl dies after being struck by vehicle

A four-year-old girl was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in what Oceanside RCMP termed a “tragic collision” on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Parksville.

As reported on www.pqbnews.com, the B.C. Ambulance Service, Parksville Volunteer Fire Department and the Oceanside RCMP were called at 2:30 p.m. to the Paradise Adventure RV Resort to reports of a collision. The collision involved a four-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle while riding a skateboard.

The young girl was riding the skateboard by lying on her stomach when she lost control and found herself in front of a vehicle proceeding slowly through the campground, the RCMP reported.

One of the first people to assist was an off-duty doctor. The child was then transferred via B.C. Ambulance to the Parksville Weigh Scales to an awaiting Air Ambulance.

“Despite receiving excellent and immediate care, the child died approximately one hour after the collision, just before being boarded onto the aircraft,” Oceanside RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse Foreman said in a written release.

The coroner’s office has not yet released any further details.

An RCMP traffic analyst was called to the collision scene for the investigation. Foreman said the driver had not done anything wrong and would not be charged.

“It was just an unfortunate accident,” he said.

— NEWS staff / Oceanside RCMP